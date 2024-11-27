Spearmint Expands with New Antimony Project

Spearmint Resources Inc (TSE:SPMT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spearmint Resources Inc. has acquired the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, expanding its portfolio amidst a surge in antimony prices. The acquisition positions Spearmint to leverage the growing demand for antimony, driven by its use in electronics, battery technologies, and flame retardants.

For further insights into TSE:SPMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.