Spearmint Expands with New Antimony Project

November 27, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Spearmint Resources Inc (TSE:SPMT) has released an update.

Spearmint Resources Inc. has acquired the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, expanding its portfolio amidst a surge in antimony prices. The acquisition positions Spearmint to leverage the growing demand for antimony, driven by its use in electronics, battery technologies, and flame retardants.

