Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, which added 14,200,000 units, or a 3.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPDW, in morning trading today Royal Bank of Canada is off about 2.9%, and Toronto-dominion Bank is lower by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the IBDW ETF, which added 1,900,000 units, for a 39.6% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPDW, IBDW: Big ETF Inflows

