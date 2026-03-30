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XSD

SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

March 30, 2026 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: XSD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $314.43, changing hands as low as $303.74 per share. SPDR S&P Semiconductor shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average: SPDR S&P Semiconductor 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XSD's low point in its 52 week range is $156.775 per share, with $373.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $303.45.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
 GPC YTD Return
 ValueForum Discussion Community

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein-> GPC YTD Return-> ValueForum Discussion Community-> More articles by this source->

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