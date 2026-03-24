SPDR NYSE Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XNTK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (Symbol: XNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $263.10, changing hands as low as $260.45 per share. SPDR NYSE Technology shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $159.43 per share, with $295.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $262.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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