SPC Nickel Unveils High-Grade Sampling Success

SPC Nickel (TSE:SPC) has released an update.

SPC Nickel Corp. has revealed promising high-grade nickel and copper channel sampling results from its West Graham Project, with samples such as 0.94% Ni and 0.44% Cu over 17 meters. These findings, which are consistent with previous drilling results, suggest potential for a low-strip ratio, high-grade starter pit, boosting the project’s prospects for future development and shareholder value. The company remains optimistic as the ongoing drill season continues to explore the property.

