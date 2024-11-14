SPARX Group Invests in Innovative Telepresence System

Sparx Group Co (JP:8739) has released an update.

SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund III has invested in MUSVI Corporation to enhance its ‘Mado’ telepresence system, which is designed to solve staffing and communication challenges through advanced remote communication technology. This investment aims to develop new functions and services and boost sales and marketing efforts for the innovative system, which has already seen significant growth with over 500 units installed globally. The fund, part of a series of SPARX initiatives, underscores a commitment to technology-driven solutions for future challenges.

