SPARX Group Completes Strategic Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Sparx Group Co (JP:8739) has released an update.

SPARX Group Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of 210,000 shares of its own common stock for approximately 292.7 million yen, as resolved by its Board of Directors on October 31, 2024. This move is part of a strategic plan to manage its treasury shares effectively within the stipulated timeframe between November 1 and November 29, 2024.

