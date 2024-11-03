Spartan Resources Sells Gold Projects to Benz Mining

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Spartan Resources Limited has announced the sale of its non-core Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects to Benz Mining Corp. for up to $15.6 million in a combination of cash and scrip. This strategic move allows Spartan to focus on its flagship Dalgaranga Project while retaining a 15% stake in Benz, enabling future exploration benefits. The transaction is anticipated to be completed by December 2024, marking a significant step in Spartan’s strategic resource management.

