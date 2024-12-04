Spartan Resources Secures A$220m for Gold Project Revival

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Spartan Resources Limited has successfully raised A$220 million through a placement to institutional investors, aimed at accelerating the re-commencement of operations at the Dalgaranga Gold Project. This capital injection will fund crucial developments including underground mining and infrastructure upgrades, positioning Spartan as a promising mid-tier gold producer. With a strong cash position and no debt, Spartan is poised to enhance its exploration efforts and operational readiness.

