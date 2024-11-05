News & Insights

Spartan Delta Reports Strong Duvernay Results

November 05, 2024 — 06:12 pm EST

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) has released an update.

Spartan Delta Corp. has made significant progress in its Duvernay drilling operations, reporting strong initial production results from its first two wells. The company is reallocating resources to focus on accelerating the development of its Duvernay assets, while managing production and capital strategically.

