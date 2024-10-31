News & Insights

Spark New Zealand Faces Financial Hurdles Amid Recession

October 31, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spark New Zealand Limited (AU:SPK) has released an update.

Spark New Zealand Limited is grappling with economic headwinds as it reports a decline in FY24 financial performance due to the country’s recession and reduced consumer spending. Despite strong growth in mobile services and data centers, the company has cut its FY25 earnings guidance, reflecting challenges in the IT and mobile markets. Spark remains committed to financial recovery, aiming to reduce net debt and navigate the subdued economic environment.

