Spark Energy Begins Exploration in Lithium Valley

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:SPRK) has released an update.
Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has commenced its maiden exploration program in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, focusing on the Arapaima Lithium Project. Teams are working to validate historical data and explore new targets identified through various analyses. This initiative marks a significant step in the company’s quest to discover valuable battery metals.
