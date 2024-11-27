News & Insights

Stocks

Spark Energy Begins Exploration in Lithium Valley

November 27, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:SPRK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has commenced its maiden exploration program in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, focusing on the Arapaima Lithium Project. Teams are working to validate historical data and explore new targets identified through various analyses. This initiative marks a significant step in the company’s quest to discover valuable battery metals.

For further insights into TSE:SPRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.