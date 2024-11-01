Spark Energy Advances Lithium Exploration in Brazil

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:SPRK) has released an update.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has mobilized three geological teams to explore its Arapaima Lithium Project in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, focusing on spodumene targets. The company aims to complete the exploration by the end of Q4 2024, with results anticipated in early Q1 2025, potentially leading to preliminary drill testing in Q2 2025.

