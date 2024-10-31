SpareBank 1 SR-Bank’s Strong Q3 and Strategic Merger

Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA (GB:0Q57) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA reported a robust third quarter of 2024, with profits rising to 1,450 million kroner, driven by strong operations and increased interest income. The recent merger with SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge to form SpareBank 1 Sør-Norge ASA is expected to enhance competitiveness, as reflected in the group’s solid financial performance and growth in lending amidst a challenging market. The merger is seen as a strategic move to position the bank as a formidable player in the Norwegian banking sector.

