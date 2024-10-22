SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Sees Profit Surge Amid Strategic Moves

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, with a 19.5% stake in SpareBank 1 Gruppen, reports a significant increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024, partly due to the integration of Eika Forsikring AS. The group’s consolidated profits reached NOK 825 million for the quarter, marking a robust financial performance.

