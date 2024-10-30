Sparc Technologies Advances Hydrogen and Coatings Innovations

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.

Sparc Technologies Ltd is making significant strides with its Sparc Hydrogen venture, advancing its pilot plant development with a focus on cutting-edge photocatalytic water splitting under solar conditions. The company is also progressing in graphene-based coatings, showing promising results in field trials for anti-corrosive applications. Additionally, Sparc is expanding its intellectual property with a new patent application for advanced photocatalyst materials, all while maintaining a solid financial position.

