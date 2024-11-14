News & Insights

Spanish Mountain Gold Updates on C$6.5M Financing

November 14, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSE:SPA) has released an update.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is updating investors on its brokered private placement aimed at raising up to C$6.5 million through charity flow-through units. These units will include shares and purchase warrants, with the offering expected to close around November 15, 2024, pending approvals. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to advance its gold project in British Columbia.

