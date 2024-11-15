News & Insights

Spanish Mountain Gold Raises C$8.3 Million

November 15, 2024 — 01:11 pm EST

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSE:SPA) has released an update.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. successfully closed its brokered and non-brokered private placements, raising a total of C$8.3 million. The company issued various units, including common shares and flow-through shares, offering investors potential future gains through warrants. Red Cloud Securities Inc. served as the sole agent, earning commissions and advisory fees, while an additional finder’s fee was paid for the offerings.

