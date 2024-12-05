Spackman Equities Completes Reverse Takeover

Spackman Equities (TSE:SQG) has released an update.
Spackman Equities Group Inc. has successfully completed its reverse takeover of Crystal Planet Limited, making CPL a wholly-owned subsidiary and allowing the company to continue operating in the Korean talent management industry. Following the takeover, Spackman Media Group Limited holds a significant portion of the shares, which are subject to an escrow release over 36 months.
