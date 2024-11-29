News & Insights

Stocks

Spackman Equities Announces Financing and Takeover Update

November 29, 2024 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spackman Equities (TSE:SQG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spackman Equities Group Inc. has completed a significant financing round, raising CAD$504,000 through a brokered private placement, while their partner Crystal Planet Limited raised $6,896,099 USD in a non-brokered placement. These ventures are part of their ongoing reverse takeover transaction, aiming to enhance their market presence and growth opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:SQG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.