Spackman Equities Announces Financing and Takeover Update

Spackman Equities (TSE:SQG) has released an update.
Spackman Equities Group Inc. has completed a significant financing round, raising CAD$504,000 through a brokered private placement, while their partner Crystal Planet Limited raised $6,896,099 USD in a non-brokered placement. These ventures are part of their ongoing reverse takeover transaction, aiming to enhance their market presence and growth opportunities.
