SpaceX's Historic IPO: 5 Things You Need to Know

SpaceX IPO Looms

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the most highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in history. The blockbuster IPO will make its Nasdaq debut on June 12th, 2026, trading under the ticker SPCX. On Wednesday, SpaceX filed its IPO prospectus (S-1 filing). Below are 5 things to know about SpaceX before it goes public:

1. Total Addressable Market (TAM): From the SpaceX S-1: "We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history. We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion, consisting of $370 billion in Space from space-enabled solutions; $1.6 trillion in Connectivity across $870 billion in Starlink Broadband and $740 billion in Starlink Mobile as well as additional opportunities in enterprise and government; $26.5 trillion in AI across $2.4 trillion in AI infrastructure, $760 billion in consumer subscriptions, $600 billion in digital advertising, and $22.7 trillion in enterprise applications. For illustrative purposes of sizing our addressable market opportunity, we exclude China and Russia from our global estimates."



Image Source: SpaceX

2. Valuation Expectation: PolyMarket bettors expect that SpaceX’s IPO valuation will be $2.3 trillion, which would make it the largest IPO in history – by far.



Image Source: PolyMarket

3. SpaceX Has a $15 Billion/Year Side Business: Anthropic, the fastest growing AI company, has agreed to pay SpaceX $1.25 billion per month through May 2029 for AI compute capacity.

4. Tesla SpaceX Ownership: Tesla (TSLA) owns ~19 million shares of SpaceX Class A common stock valued at ~$2 billion. However, if SpaceX meets its expected valuation, the value of these shares will explode to $10 billion or more, making for a windfall gain for Elon Musk’s other company. Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk owns ~42% of SpaceX’s equity and will maintain firm control of the company with his 85% voting share.

5. Future Plans: SpaceX’s S-1 names several future markets, including space tourism, asteroid mining, and energy production on the Moon and Mars.

Want to learn more? Read our free guide: SpaceX IPO

Bottom Line

The public debut of SpaceX under the ticker SPCX on June 12th will represent a generational watershed moment for the capital markets. By intertwining the global reach of the Starlink satellite constellation with a massive, high-margin AI computing infrastructure play, Musk has delivered a prospectus that challenges traditional valuation frameworks entirely. While conservative investors may eye the astronomical multi-trillion-dollar valuation expectations with a degree of caution, the raw multi-industry commercial potential revealed in the S-1 makes this an absolute must-watch listing that will redefine the technology and defense landscapes for a generation.

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