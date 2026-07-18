Is SpaceX Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Key Points

An analyst at Raymond James recently set an $800 price target for Space X, implying about 480% upside from its current price.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs both see SpaceX generating substantially higher revenue in 2040.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has lost almost $1 trillion in notional value since its stock peaked in the initial days following its initial public offer (IPO). As of this writing on July 16, the stock (also known as SpaceX) is trading near its initial public offering (IPO) price of $135, about $133 the last time I checked.

If you watched this stock hit about $201 at the end of its third trading day, you might be wondering if this is the chance to buy in. Raymond James, which co-managed SpaceX's IPO, recently set a $800 price target on the space stock. Even the average price target, about $244, implies 83% upside.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Even if the $800 price target materialized, it would take a very large investment for SpaceX to mint new millionaires: about $166,250 at today's price. Obviously, not every investor has six figures to invest with, nor would it be prudent to put that much into a stock that still trades at about 100 times sales. The question then becomes: Even if SpaceX alone can't make you a millionaire, can it be one of several stocks that you pick that contributes to millionaire status?

In other words, is SpaceX a buy at $133 a share?

SpaceX's business is booming, and expectations are growing

SpaceX is an incredible business; operationally, it is extraordinary. According to the company's own figures, it has launched more than 80% of the global mass that went into orbit annually since 2023. Its Falcon missions have achieved a 99% success rate, with 165 Falcon 9 mission in 2025.

Of the roughly 15,000 active satellites in orbit, SpaceX operates about 10,000. Subscribers to the company's Starlink internet access have jumped from about 5 million in the first quarter of 2025 to roughly 10.3 million a year later, with service now available across about 164 countries and territories.

Artificial intelligence (AI) represents the company's largest opportunity -- about $26.5 trillion. Yet it's also SpaceX's biggest cash drag. It invested almost $18 billion on AI development in 2025, equivalent to about 96% of its $18.7 billion revenue.

In order for SpaceX to be considered a buy today, even a weak one, its AI division needs to flip from a negative to a positive, something that many on Wall Street are expecting. For example, analysts at Goldman Sachs think SpaceX's AI business could generate $322 billion in 2030, while Morgan Stanley projects about $190 billion from AI by that year.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have projected the company's revenue hitting $3.4 trillion in 2040 -- a searing compound annual growth rate of about 41%.

In that most bullish scenario, SpaceX could be worth several times more than what it is today. If it traded at five times sales, $3.4 trillion in revenue would be equivalent to a $17 trillion valuation. Assuming the share count stays the same, the stock would trade at about $1,300, or more than nine times its current price.

So, is SpaceX a buy?

If all these numbers and predictions make your eyes gloss over, consider this: The market has sky-high expectations for SpaceX -- so high that any little setbacks or disappointing news could send the stock reeling down.

That volatility is why I still shy away from this stock. Nothing has led me to firmly believe that SpaceX will mint new millionaires, nor that it's even a buy at today's price. That's not because I don't trust its business; I just don't see a world in front of me in which this company's core businesses generate trillions in sales.

When that world becomes more realistic, then I might change my mind. Until then, I would hold off on buying SpaceX, at least until it trades at a lower valuation.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.