Is SpaceX Stock Overvalued? Here's What the Numbers Say.

Key Points

Elon Musk's vision for SpaceX's future is compelling to many investors.

The company has reported modest sales growth and a huge net loss.

At the current price, SpaceX stock sports an otherworldly valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), popularly known as SpaceX, finally made its highly anticipated debut last week, and closed yesterday at $201.80 per share, up 34.5% from the June 12 opening price of $150. With a market cap near $2.6 trillion, SpaceX is one of the biggest companies in the world. Is the stock a buy now?

SpaceX's performance is earthbound

SpaceX is the largest rocket-launching company in the world and works with the U.S. government as well as private clients. CEO Elon Musk envisions a future that's "multiplanetary," and he hopes to eventually settle the moon and Mars.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

While colonizing Mars may be the most exciting SpaceX ambition, the Starlink segment has the most momentum. Starlink has 9,600 satellites in space, and it plans to launch a new wave of more powerful satellites in the coming months. Starlink accounts for most of the company's revenue, and it increased 50% in 2025.

Artificial intelligence (AI) revenue was $3.2 billion last year, but the segment reported a $6.3 billion loss. The AI business is the smallest right now, but management sees it as having the largest market opportunity.

Although these are three separate businesses, they're linked in their focus on space. The AI business fits in because the company believes the energy required to drive data centers and AI development is constrained on Earth, and it hopes to build data centers in orbit using solar power.

Should you believe in the hype?

Whatever the business, the company's main attraction is its trillionaire CEO. Musk's vision for the future has led to the creation of world-changing companies, including Tesla and PayPal Holdings, and SpaceX could be the most consequential of all. SpaceX investors are buying into this vision.

However, there's a steep price to pay. Shares are trading at a price-to-sales ratio around 135, and the company is losing money. Sales increased 15% year over year in the 2026 first quarter after a 33% increase in 2025. It reported a $4.9 million loss last year.

Stocks with this kind of valuation can fall pretty quickly. Even Tesla is considered expensive, trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 15. The fundamentals just don't back up such a premium price tag for SpaceX.

SpaceX may eventually turn a profit, and sales growth could accelerate, but even if those things happen, the stock would still be overvalued. Patient investors who love SpaceX's vision are better off waiting for a better entry point before buying shares.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,531!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,273,016!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 940% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 17, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.