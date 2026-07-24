SpaceX Stock Keeps Dropping. Here's Why I'm Still Waiting on the Sidelines

Key Points

SpaceX is trading about $100 per share below its peak of $225 as of July 22.

The company's market cap is still around $1.6 trillion, roughly 85 times revenue.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been on quite a ride since its debut in the public markets in early June. Shares were originally priced at $135, then quickly rose to $225 before tumbling to around $123 as of July 22. For a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor, it's not the volatility that's keeping other investors and me away; it's still the inflated valuation.

Even after more than $1 trillion was wiped from SpaceX's market cap, the company is still inflated at a $1.6 trillion valuation. With less than $19 billion in revenue, that's still close to 85 times sales. A nearly triple-digit multiple doesn't make sense given last year's 33% growth rate. Elon Musk's company is also spending a tremendous amount on capital expenditures, expected to reach $40 billion this year. SpaceX is nowhere near profitable.

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What the company could achieve with its Starlink and rocket business is truly inspiring and exciting. SpaceX acquired Anysphere, the parent company of Cursor, which should add significant revenue. That's a positive for investors, but I'd still like to see more organic growth than purchased growth over the next several quarters.

If SpaceX can show consistent growth and a path to profitability, eventually I'd be more ready to climb on board. However, I still don't feel comfortable buying a company that is years away from its revenue justifying its price.

Right now, the upside for retail investors looks farther away than a colony on Mars.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.