SpaceX Stock Is Down Again Today. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Key Points

SpaceX stock is now about 12% off its high.

Whether to buy now depends on one's investment goal.

Elon Musk is much more optimistic than Wall Street analysts on revenue growth.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

The frenzy over the Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is subsiding as SpaceX shares are heading for their second straight down day. While the stock is still above its opening-day closing price of $161 per share, investors who thought they missed out might be considering jumping in as it drops.

SpaceX stock is now about 12% off its high with today's 7.6% drop, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. The decision on whether to jump in now depends on one's investment plan.

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Valuation versus potential

Just because SpaceX stock has dropped doesn't make it a bargain. At least not from a typical valuation perspective. Even if it grows as fast as CEO Elon Musk predicts, the company is still trading at a lofty price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. The company generated $4.7 billion in Q1 revenue, but Musk posted on social media that he believes it will exceed $1 trillion in sales in 2030.

Wall Street is more conservative, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reportedly expecting about $470 billion and $330 billion, respectively, in 2030. Even at the higher estimate, the stock would trade at a P/S of 5 based on sales nearly five years out.

It's likely SpaceX stock will remain volatile. It is also likely that the share price will drop to a more reasonable near-term valuation level. For those looking to hold for 10 or 20 years, though, this week's decline may be an opportunity to at least begin adding some SpaceX stock to a portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.