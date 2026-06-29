SpaceX Set for Rapid Entry into Nasdaq-100: ETFs in Focus

SpaceX SPCX is poised to become one of the fastest additions ever to the Nasdaq-100 index, triggering a new wave of demand from passive investors less than a month after its blockbuster public market debut. Nasdaq announced after the close on June 26, 2026 that SpaceX qualifies for inclusion in the technology-heavy benchmark.

If all requirements continue to be met, index funds and other investment products tracking the Nasdaq-100 will begin purchasing shares after the market closes on July 6, with the stock officially joining the index before trading opens on July 7, as quoted on CNBC.

The rapid inclusion highlights the impact of Nasdaq's recently introduced fast-track framework for newly public companies. The updated rules allow certain large IPOs to qualify for the Nasdaq-100 after only 15 trading days.

Billions in Passive Assets Could Fuel Demand

More than $800 billion in assets track the Nasdaq-100, including the popular Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, as mentioned on the same CNBC article. The index is tech-heavy and QQQ is widely viewed as a key gauge of the artificial intelligence-driven market rally. The QQQ ETF currently has an asset base of $481.6 billion.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM has about $98.3 billion in assets. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index ETF QQQE has about $1.36 billion in assets. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF QQQA has about $79.6 million in assets.

Limited Float Could Amplify Buying Pressure

The CNBC article went on to note that SpaceX is expected to enter the benchmark with a weighting of less than 1%. Even so, the addition could generate substantial buying activity, thanks to the investor mania to trade space stocks.

Note that SpaceX has already ranked among the market's most actively traded stocks since its June 12 debut. Besides passive funds, active managers that closely track the benchmark could also adjust their holdings.

SpaceX's publicly tradable float – meaning the total number of shares available to everyday investors – remains relatively small compared with its overall market capitalization. This means even a sub-1% index weighting could translate into meaningful share purchases by index-linked investment vehicles and fund issuers.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, investors can keep a close eye on SpaceX-focused ETFs. As of now, pure-play space ETFs like Global X Space Tech ETF ORBX, Tema Space Innovators ETF NASA, Roundhill Space & Technology ETF MARS, Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF JEDI, VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF AIS, and Procure Space ETF UFO are among the available options.

There are leveraged ETF options too. These include 2x leveraged ETFs like Leverage Shares 2x Long SPCX Daily ETF SPCH, Defiance Daily Target 2x Long SPCX ETF SPCU, T-REX 2X Long SpaceX Daily Target ETF SPAX, Direxion Daily SpaceX Bull 2X ETF LOFF, and Tradr 2X Long SpaceX Daily ETF (SPCM).





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Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index ETF (QQQE): ETF Research Reports

Procure Space ETF (UFO): ETF Research Reports

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM): ETF Research Reports

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA): ETF Research Reports

Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF (JEDI): ETF Research Reports

Global X Space Tech ETF (ORBX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.