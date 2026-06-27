SpaceX Looks to Reshuffle the Deck in the Enterprise Coding Market With Its $60 Billion Deal for Cursor

Key Points

SpaceX will acquire AI coding tool Cursor for $60 billion in an all-stock deal.

The acquisition provides SpaceX with a sizable developer customer base and valuable training data.

Cursor is set to ship its newest Composer coding model in the coming weeks.

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With its historic IPO in the rearview mirror, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, turned its attention from rockets and mass drivers to coding tools. Last week, the company announced it will move forward with the $60 billion acquisition of Cursor, which is expected to close in the third quarter.

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Cursor is the developer of a popular AI-powered code editor that has seen rapid adoption within the software development community, recently reaching $4 billion in annual recurring revenue. While the revenue is noteworthy, the strategic value to SpaceX goes beyond a new income stream.

Closing the loop on compute

The most valuable asset SpaceX is acquiring may not be Cursor's coding tools but the data they generate. Cursor brings a large user base of over 50,000 businesses, including nearly two-thirds of the Fortune 500.

Cursor's code editor is deeply integrated into developer workflows, generating data that few other companies can access. The platform doesn't just see the prompts developers use; it also tracks whether they accept, edit, or discard the AI-generated code.

This feedback provides a rich source of data for training and refining agentic models. Through this lens, the acquisition can be viewed as a strategic move to secure proprietary coding data that AI model makers are racing to collect.

This provides SpaceX a firmer footing in the enterprise market, where xAI's Grok Build has struggled to capture market share. In return, the Cursor team gets access to SpaceX's infrastructure and compute power, which has been a critical constraint for its model training.

Building a vertically integrated AI stack

The day the deal was made official, Cursor also announced a new 1.5 trillion-parameter Composer coding model, trained from scratch on SpaceX's infrastructure. The model will ship in the coming weeks as part of Cursor and Grok Build, SpaceX's own coding agent. The company also announced plans to launch Origin, a code-hosting platform aimed at taking market share from Microsoft's GitHub.

You can see how this deal aligns with CEO Elon Musk's mission to build a vertically integrated AI stack, from the data center to the application layer. This allows SpaceX to capture more value from its infrastructure investments than simply being a landlord.

The acquisition carries execution risk, as SpaceX integrates a fast-growing software company into its hardware-centric culture. The initial test is scheduled weeks ahead of the launch of Cursor's new Composer model.

Next, we'll see if it can help improve Grok, the company's own frontier model, enough to stand next to OpenAI's GPT and Anthropic's Claude, the leaders in the frontier race. If Cursor's developer data gets Grok there, Musk gets a seat at the big-boy table. In turn, this makes it far easier to raise the amount of capital needed for its full infrastructure build-out.

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Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.