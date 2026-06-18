SpaceX Juggernaut Continues: Should You Join the Bandwagon?

With a blockbuster IPO last Friday that raised an unprecedented $75 billion, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX appears to be aiming for the sky. Since making its debut, the Elon Musk-owned aerospace and communications behemoth has surpassed Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN by market capitalization and even briefly overtook Microsoft Corporation MSFT.



From revolutionizing launch services with reusable rockets to building the world's largest satellite broadband network, SpaceX intends to strengthen its position as the dominant force in the rapidly expanding space economy. No wonder that this astounding growth story has caught investors’ attention as they seek to join the bandwagon. Let us delve into the key growth drivers of this company.

An Undisputed Leader in Commercial Space?

SpaceX has transformed the launch industry through its reusable Falcon 9 rockets, significantly reducing launch costs and increasing mission frequency. The company now conducts more launches annually than any of its global competitors, giving it a commanding share of the commercial launch market.



Its rival, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS, is reportedly on track to deploy about 45-60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. These commercial satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) mark a key advancement in developing a space-based mobile network infrastructure. However, SpaceX's scale advantage has become increasingly difficult for rivals to match. As launch demand continues to grow, driven by satellite deployments, government missions and commercial space initiatives, SpaceX appears well-positioned to remain the industry's dominant player.

Starlink Offers Competitive Advantage

The satellite Internet platform, Starlink, has expanded rapidly, serving millions of customers across residential, enterprise, aviation and maritime markets with an active network of more than 10,400 satellites in LEO. Unlike the launch business, which generates project-based revenue, Starlink provides recurring subscription income and potentially higher long-term margins.



The business also benefits from a powerful competitive advantage. SpaceX can launch its own satellites at a fraction of the cost of its competitors, allowing Starlink to expand its network faster and more efficiently. As global demand for reliable broadband connectivity increases, Starlink's growth prospects remain solid.

Government Contracts Add Stability

SpaceX's close relationship with the U.S. government agencies provides another important growth catalyst. The company remains a key partner for NASA, the Department of Defense and the U.S. Space Force. These contracts provide predictable revenue streams while reinforcing SpaceX's importance in national security and space exploration.

Expanding Beyond Aerospace With Anysphere Buyout

SpaceX has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anysphere in an all-stock deal valued at $60 billion. The buyout of a startup firm behind the rapidly growing AI coding assistant Cursor is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the enterprise AI market. The deal also diversifies SpaceX's revenue opportunities. Historically, the company's growth has been primarily driven by launch services and Starlink subscriptions. Cursor introduces exposure to the enterprise software market, which generally offers higher margins and recurring revenue characteristics.

Investment Takeaway

SpaceX continues to execute on multiple growth fronts, including launch services, satellite communications and next-generation space transportation. The combination of industry leadership, recurring revenue growth from Starlink and significant long-term optionality through Starship makes the company one of the most compelling stories in the global innovation landscape.



While valuation concerns and execution risks warrant attention, SpaceX appears well-positioned to benefit from the secular growth of the space economy. For investors seeking exposure to disruptive technologies and long-term growth themes, the SpaceX bandwagon may still have room to run.



SpaceX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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