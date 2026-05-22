SpaceX IPO: Opportunity? Or the Ultimate Hype Trade?

Many investors have been waiting for an opportunity to invest in SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), Elon Musk’s space-oriented company. The wait is almost over. SpaceX is expected to make its debut on the Nasdaq exchange on June 12, 2026, with the ticker symbol SPCX.

But first, the company had to deliver the goods to the institutional investors who will put a valuation on SPCX. That got one step closer to reality when SpaceX filed its public S-1 on May 20.

Generational Opportunity or Hype Trap?

Investors have been wondering if SpaceX is a generational opportunity to invest in the space economy, or if it's a hype trap. Arguing for the former is data from a study from the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company that forecasts the space economy will grow from $630 billion in 2023 to $1.8 trillion by 2035.

Arguing for the latter is the commentary surrounding the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Elon Musk. It’s not that investors question Musk’s ability. But there are concerns about how much bandwidth Musk can have while he’s still running Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and X, among his other endeavors.

Musk himself is no stranger to hype. In one part of the S-1 filing, Musk cited SpaceX’s total quantifiable addressable market (TAM) at $28.5 trillion. That's a staggering number that is rooted in $22.7 trillion in enterprise applications.

That number is ... ambitious. And it’s just the kind of number that Musk is using to defend a raise of up to $75 billion at a valuation between $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion. That would make it the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

What's Actually Driving the Business

Before accepting or rejecting Musk's vision at face value, though, investors should understand what is actually generating revenue today. SpaceX operates two distinct business lines that tell very different stories.

The first is the launch business (i.e., rockets, satellites, and government contracts), which is the company's founding mission and still its most visible product. SpaceX has achieved something no private company has before: a reusable rocket system that has dramatically lowered the cost of reaching orbit and given the firm a near-monopoly on heavy-lift launch capacity in the United States. NASA, the Department of Defense, and commercial satellite operators all depend on it.

The second, and far more important business from a pure revenue standpoint, is Starlink—the company's low-earth orbit satellite internet service. Starlink is the profit engine that holds the enterprise together. It has scaled to millions of subscribers across more than 100 countries, generating recurring subscription revenue that the launch business, for all its strategic importance, cannot match on its own.

Without Starlink's cash flow, SpaceX's ambitions in Mars colonization and point-to-point transport would be far harder to finance. Investors should think of SpaceX less as a rocket company and more as a vertically integrated space infrastructure business where Starlink funds the moonshots.

The Governance Question Investors Can't Ignore

The S-1 confirms what many expected: Elon Musk retains overwhelming voting control of SpaceX through a dual-class share structure. This is not unusual in the technology world—Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) all went public with similar arrangements. However, it carries specific risks that SpaceX investors need to price in.

In practical terms, it means that public shareholders will have limited ability to influence the company's direction, compensation decisions, or strategic pivots. If Musk decides SpaceX should accelerate its Mars program at the expense of near-term profitability, minority shareholders cannot stop him.

This also ties back to the bandwidth concern. If Musk’s attention is divided—between Tesla, xAI, X, and whatever comes next—the board has no structural mechanism to intervene. Investors who are accustomed to traditional corporate governance protections should go in with clear eyes on this point.

What to Watch on and After June 12

IPO-day price action is rarely a reliable signal of long-term value, and SpaceX is likely to be one of the most volatile debuts in market history. Retail investors who cannot access shares at the offering price will face the choice of either buying into what could be significant first-day euphoria or waiting for a more rational entry point after the lock-up period expires and early institutional holders can sell.

The metrics that will matter most in the first 90 days are Starlink subscriber growth, launch cadence, and any updates on government contract renewals. These are the numbers that will tell investors whether the underlying business justifies the valuation, or whether the $2 trillion price tag is doing what Musk's TAM number did: making something enormous sound inevitable.

SpaceX may well be the space trade of the decade. But the best trades are made with discipline, not enthusiasm. For now, watching closely is a perfectly rational position.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.