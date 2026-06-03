SpaceX Is Chasing a Tesla-Level Valuation. Do the Numbers Add Up for Investors?

Key Points

SpaceX is targeting a Tesla-like valuation despite far lower revenue and ongoing net losses.

Investors need clear evidence of SpaceX’s path to profits and free cash flow before paying Tesla-level prices.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

How can investors make sense of a Tesla‑sized valuation target for SpaceX? Explore the tension between bold vision, cash‑burning growth, and traditional valuation discipline, then watch the video below for a deeper dive into this high‑stakes comparison.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CazG5i7mv1M

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $577,965 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $60,075 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $449,393!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 3, 2026.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. John Bromels has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.