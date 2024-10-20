Spacetalk Director Increases Stake Through Share Conversion

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

Spacetalk Limited announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Simon Crowther, as he exercised 7,103,077 performance rights, converting them into ordinary shares. This move increased his total ordinary shareholding to 12,175,270 shares, showcasing potential confidence in the company’s future performance. The transaction, valued at the share price of $0.022, indicates a substantial personal stake in Spacetalk’s ongoing success.

