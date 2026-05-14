Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, where 8,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.3% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight, which lost 430,000 of its units, representing a 38.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of URSP, in morning trading today Intel is down about 3.7%, and Sandisk is lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: SPAB, URSP: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.