And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Equal Weight, which lost 430,000 of its units, representing a 38.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of URSP, in morning trading today Intel is down about 3.7%, and Sandisk is lower by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: SPAB, URSP: Big ETF Outflows
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