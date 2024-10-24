S&P Global Q3 Profit Surges, Beats Estimates; Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Thursday announced a 31 percent increase in third-,quarter earnings, while revenues grew by 16 percent from the prior year. Earnings per share for the three-month period came in below estimates.

Further, the company raised its earnings per share expectation for the full year in the range of $11.95 - $12.15, and adjusted earnings in the range of $15.10 - $15.30. Revenue growth for the full year is expected to be 11.5 to 12.5 percent. Analysts are looking for $14.86 per share on revenue of $13.79 billion.

Quarterly earnings were $971 million or $3.11 per share, up from $742 million or $2.33 per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.210 billion or $3.89 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $3.64 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $3.575 billion from $3.084 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenue of 3.43 billion.

