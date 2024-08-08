S&P 500, Nasdaq Log Best Day Since 2022

A boost from jobs data guided all three major indexes to healthy gains today, after yesterday's rally attempt fell short. The Dow rose 683 points, locking in its best day since July 16. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 logged their best single-session gain since November 2022, as as earnings season continued to flood investor newsfeeds. Despite the rally today, the 10-year Treasury yield spiked in response to this morning's job news, trading as high as 4% at its intraday peak.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Cloud stock floating higher on earnings win.

on earnings win. Use this trading tool to shake the stress of earnings season.

to shake the stress of earnings season. Plus, two important earnings reports to unpack; and chip stocks you need to know.

5 Things to Know Today

Per polls, V.P. Kamala Harris remains neck and neck with Donald Trump in the race to become President. Trump now sports a slim 2-point lead. (CNBC) Robert "Kelly" Ortberg, new CEO of troubled aerospace maker Boeing (BA), is slated to visit the controversial Seattle-based manufacturing plant. Ortberg is the third CEO to attempt to repair Boeing's fatal shortcomings. (MarketWatch) Pharma stock swarmed with bull notes after a beat-and-raise. Surprise profit pops Under Armour stock. Keep close to these three chip stocks amid AI buzz.

Oil Enjoy 3-Straight as Sour Sentiment Eases

Sentiment seems to be settling, leaving oil to mark its third-consecutive daily win. For the session, September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 96 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $76.19 per barrel.

September rate-cut hopes alongside increased metal demand sent gold higher for the session. At last check, December-dated gold futures added 1.3% to settle at $2,463.30 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.