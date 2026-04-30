And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Willis Towers Watson Public, trading down 12.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co is lower by about 22.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 9.9%, and Teradyne, trading up 11.5% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WTW, PWR
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