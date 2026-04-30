In early trading on Thursday, shares of Quanta Services topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.4%. Year to date, Quanta Services, registers a 67.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Willis Towers Watson Public, trading down 12.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co is lower by about 22.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 9.9%, and Teradyne, trading up 11.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WTW, PWR

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