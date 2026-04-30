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S&P 500 Movers: WTW, PWR

April 30, 2026 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Quanta Services topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.4%. Year to date, Quanta Services, registers a 67.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Willis Towers Watson Public, trading down 12.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co is lower by about 22.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 9.9%, and Teradyne, trading up 11.5% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: WTW, PWRVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WTW, PWR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WTW
PWR
META
TER

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