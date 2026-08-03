And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 6.5%. Seagate Technology Holdings is showing a gain of 190.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 6.3%, and Builders FirstSource, trading up 7.0% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: STX, HONIV
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