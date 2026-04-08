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S&P 500 Movers: LYB, CCL

April 08, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Carnival (CCL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), trading down 13.1%. LyondellBasell Industries is showing a gain of 61.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CF Industries Holdings (CF), trading down 12.6%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), trading up 13.1% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: LYB, CCLVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LYB, CCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LYB
CCL

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