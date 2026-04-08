And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), trading down 13.1%. LyondellBasell Industries is showing a gain of 61.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are CF Industries Holdings (CF), trading down 12.6%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), trading up 13.1% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LYB, CCL
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