In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Carnival (CCL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), trading down 13.1%. LyondellBasell Industries is showing a gain of 61.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CF Industries Holdings (CF), trading down 12.6%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), trading up 13.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LYB, CCL

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