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S&P 500 Movers: LII, DDOG

April 15, 2026 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 13.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lennox International, trading down 3.8%. Lennox International is showing a gain of 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 3.7%, and Robinhood Markets, trading up 6.5% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: LII, DDOGVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LII, DDOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LII
DDOG
HOOD
STX

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