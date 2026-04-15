In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 13.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lennox International, trading down 3.8%. Lennox International is showing a gain of 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 3.7%, and Robinhood Markets, trading up 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LII, DDOG

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