S&P 500 Movers: GPC, PSKY

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Paramount Skydance has lost about 16.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Genuine Parts (GPC), trading down 8.7%. Genuine Parts is showing a gain of 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vulcan Materials (VMC), trading down 8.0%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), trading up 8.1% on the day.

