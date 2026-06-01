In early trading on Monday, shares of MGM Resorts International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, MGM Resorts International registers a 33.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FedEx, trading down 20.4%. FedEx is showing a gain of 13.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Robinhood Markets, trading down 7.7%, and ServiceNow, trading up 9.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FDX, MGM

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