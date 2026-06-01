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S&P 500 Movers: FDX, MGM

June 01, 2026 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Monday, shares of MGM Resorts International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, MGM Resorts International registers a 33.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FedEx, trading down 20.4%. FedEx is showing a gain of 13.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Robinhood Markets, trading down 7.7%, and ServiceNow, trading up 9.8% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: FDX, MGMVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FDX, MGM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FDX
MGM
HOOD
NOW

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