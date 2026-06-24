And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 4.7%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 20.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 4.4%, and Builders FirstSource, trading up 7.2% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FCX, DD
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