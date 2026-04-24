In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 25.1%. Year to date, Intel registers a 126.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 11.0%. Charter Communications is showing a gain of 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HCA Healthcare, trading down 10.6%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 12.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CHTR, INTC

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