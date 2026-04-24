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S&P 500 Movers: CHTR, INTC

April 24, 2026 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 25.1%. Year to date, Intel registers a 126.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 11.0%. Charter Communications is showing a gain of 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HCA Healthcare, trading down 10.6%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 12.1% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: CHTR, INTCVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CHTR, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CHTR
INTC
HCA
AMD

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