S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, DLR

In early trading on Friday, shares of Digital Realty Trust topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, Digital Realty Trust registers a 28.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is C.H. Robinson Worldwide, trading down 7.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, is showing a gain of 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Robinhood Markets, trading down 6.0%, and Honeywell International, trading up 7.5% on the day.

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