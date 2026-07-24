And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is C.H. Robinson Worldwide, trading down 7.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, is showing a gain of 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Robinhood Markets, trading down 6.0%, and Honeywell International, trading up 7.5% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, DLR
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