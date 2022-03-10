In early trading on Thursday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, CF Industries Holdings registers a 39.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moody's, trading down 5.7%. Moody's is lower by about 21.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 4.6%, and Mosaic, trading up 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MCO, CF

