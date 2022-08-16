In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Walmart Inc has lost about 3.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Embecta, trading down 4.0%. Embecta is lower by about 31.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 3.9%, and Coterra Energy, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EMBC, WMT

