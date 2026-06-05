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S&P 500 To Add Marvell Technology And Flex; Remove Pool Corp And Campbell's

June 05, 2026 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it will make several changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The companies being removed from S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the mid-cap and small-cap market space, respectively.

In the S&P 500, Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Flex (FLEX) will be added, while Pool Corp (POOL) and The Campbell's Company (CPB) will be removed.

For the S&P MidCap 400, additions include Roku (ROKU), Coeur Mining (CDE), Semtech (SMTC), Sanmina (SANM), and Viavi Solutions (VIAV). Deletions from this index are Flex (FLEX), BellRing Brands (BRBR), Coty (COTY), Concentrix (CNXC), and Blackbaud (BLKB).

In the S&P SmallCap 600, Pool (POOL), The Campbell's Company (CPB), Coty (COTY), Concentrix (CNXC), Blackbaud (BLKB), Credit Acceptance (CACC), Lazard (LAZ), Eastern Bankshares (EBC), Wesbanco (WSBC), Warby Parker (WRBY), Nicolet Bankshares (NIC).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

CPB
FLEX
MRVL
POOL
SPGI

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