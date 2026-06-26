Soybeans Slipping Back on Friday AM Trade

Soybeans are trading with early 5 to 7 cent losses on Friday morning. Futures were up 16 1/2 to 22 cents across the board at Thursday’s close. Open interest was down 25,894 contracts on Thursday, with a bulk coming in July ahead of options expiration on Friday and FND on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 20 1/2 cents at $10.79 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.40 to $4.90 in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures back up 129 to 169 points.

Precip heading into the first couple days of July is limited in portions of NE, SD, IA, the southern portions of MN/WI as well as the northern areas of the Eastern Corn Belt according to the NOAA 7-day QPF. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are seen in much of the ECB. The 8-14 day outlook from the CPC shows warmer than normal temps across the US, with the ECB looking at drier than normal precipitation.

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Export Sales data from this morning indicated 455,405 MT of 2025/26 soybean sales in the week of June 18. That was a 12 week high for old crop business and 13.02% larger than the same week last year. Unknown destinations was the top buyer of 263,100 MT, with 89,000 MT sold to Algeria. Sales for the new crop marketing year in the week ending were tallied at 902,159 MT, a marketing year high and well above the same week last year. The largest buyer was unknown destinations of 529,000 MT, with 200,000 MT sold to China.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at just 182,260 MT, falling short of the estimated range of 200,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil booking were pegged at 852 MT, within the expected 0 to 13,000 MT.

The world soybean production estimate from the International Grains Council was left unchanged at 442 MMT for 2026/27, with stocks left at 76 MMT. Stocks for 2025/26 were up 1 MMT to 79 MMT.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.27 1/2, up 18 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.79 3/4, up 20 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.37, up 20 1/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.57, up 22 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.92 1/1, up 23 1/4 cents,

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