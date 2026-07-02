Soybeans Showing Strength Ahead of July 4th Holiday

Soybeans are 5 to 6 ½ cents higher so far on Thursday morning trade. Futures posted gains of 3 to 9 ½ cents across most contracts, led by the front months on Wednesday. Open interest suggested new buying, up 11,141 contracts. There were 30 deliveries against July soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 15 1/4 cents at $10.85 1/4. Soymeal futures were steady to $1.90 higher, with Soy Oil futures mixed from 28 points higher to 24 points lower. There were no new deliveries issued against July soybean meal overnight, with another 169 deliveries against July soybean oil. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report shortly, as a Reuters survey shows analysts looking for between 300,000 and 650,000 MT of 2025/26 soybeans sold in the week of 6/25. New crop sales are seen in a range of 350,000 and 900,000 MT. Soybean meal sale are estimated to total 100,000 to 500,000 MT, with bean oil business in a range of 0 to 13,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Fats & Oils data from NASS showed a total of 213.1 mbu of soybeans crushed during May, which was below trade ideas of 214.9 mbu. That was 2.02% below last month and 4.62% larger yr/yr.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.26 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.85 1/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.33 1/4, up 9 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.49 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.85 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

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