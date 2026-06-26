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Soybeans Showing Slight Losses on Friday

June 26, 2026 — 06:24 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading 1 to 3 cent losses at Friday’s midday. July options expire on Friday with FND on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 2 1/2 cents at $10.76 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.30 in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures back on the steadier side.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows much of NE, SD, IA, the southern portions of MN/WI as well as the northern areas of the Eastern Corn Belt with very limited rainfall. Totals of 1 to 2 inches are seen in much of the ECB. The 8-14 day outlook from the CPC shows warmer than normal temps across the US, with the ECB looking at drier than normal precipitation.

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Export Sales data has old crop soybean export commitments at 41.039 MMT as of 6/18, which is 100% of the USDA export projection. Actual shipments are 36.765 MMT, which is 89% of the USDA number. New crop business has reached 2.238 MMT, which is 65.89% above the same week last year. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.24 1/2, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.76 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.35, down 2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.55 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.90 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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