Soybeans Showing Slight Losses on Friday

Soybeans are trading 1 to 3 cent losses at Friday’s midday. July options expire on Friday with FND on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 2 1/2 cents at $10.76 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.30 in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures back on the steadier side.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows much of NE, SD, IA, the southern portions of MN/WI as well as the northern areas of the Eastern Corn Belt with very limited rainfall. Totals of 1 to 2 inches are seen in much of the ECB. The 8-14 day outlook from the CPC shows warmer than normal temps across the US, with the ECB looking at drier than normal precipitation.

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Export Sales data has old crop soybean export commitments at 41.039 MMT as of 6/18, which is 100% of the USDA export projection. Actual shipments are 36.765 MMT, which is 89% of the USDA number. New crop business has reached 2.238 MMT, which is 65.89% above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.24 1/2, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.76 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.35, down 2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.55 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.90 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

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