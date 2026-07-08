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Soybeans Showing Mixed Midday Trade on Tuesday

July 08, 2026 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are mixed at midday, with front months up 2 to 9 cents, led by thin July, as new crop November is down a penny. There were 26 deliveries issued against July futures overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 47 1/4 cents at $11.36 3/4. Soymeal futures are $1.10 to $1.70 higher across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 36 to 54 points higher. There were no deliveries against July soybean meal futures overnight, with against July bean oil. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 105,000 MT of soybean meal to Colombia for the current marketing year this morning.

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Crop Progress data from NASS showed 34% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/5, up 6% from normal, with 9% setting pods and 3 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% at 64% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 365. Deteriotation was seen in ND (-9), OH (-8), IN (-1) and other fringe states, with improvement in MO (+7), SD (+6), MN (+4), IL (+3), and NE/MI (+1).

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money cutting back 5,479 contracts from their net long position in the week ending on June 30 to 31,200 contracts. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.91 1/4, up 9 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.39 1/2, up 3 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.86 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.91 1/4, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.26 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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